Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:33 AM
Vaccine in a month: Trump

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 16: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a coronavirus vaccine may be available within a month -- an acceleration of even his own optimistic predictions -- but added that the pandemic could go away by itself.
"We're very close to having a vaccine," he told a town hall question-and-answer session with voters in Pennsylvania aired on ABC News. "We're within weeks of getting it you know -- could be three weeks, four weeks," he said.
Only hours earlier, speaking to Fox News, Trump had said a vaccine could come in "four weeks, it could be eight weeks."




Democrats have expressed concern that Trump is putting political pressure on government health regulators and scientists to approve a rushed vaccine in time to help turn around his uphill bid for reelection against challenger Joe Biden on November 3.   -AFP


