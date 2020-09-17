Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:33 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Dawn of new Middle East’

Trump hails UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

(L-R)Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15. photo : AFP

(L-R)Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Sept 16: US President Donald Trump has hailed the "dawn of a new Middle East", amid Israel's landmark deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
Trump spoke as the two Gulf states signed agreements fully normalising their relations with Israel. "After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East," Trump told a crowd of hundreds gathered at the White House on Tuesday. "We're here this afternoon to change the course of history," he added.
The three countries hailed the deals as historic, as did Trump, whose administration helped broker them. The Gulf states are just the third and fourth Arab countries to recognise Israel since its founding in 1948.
Trump hopes other countries will follow suit, but the Palestinians have urged them not to while their conflict remains unresolved. For decades, most Arab states have boycotted Israel, insisting they would only establish ties after Israel's dispute with the Palestinian was settled.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deals, saying, "This day is a pivot of history; it heralds a new dawn of peace."  But Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said only an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories could bring peace to the Middle East.
"Peace, security and stability will not be achieved in the region until the Israeli occupation ends," he said in a statement after the signing of the deals. The Israeli army said that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel while the ceremony was under way.
Before the UAE and Bahrain, the only other Arab countries in the Middle East to recognise Israel officially were Egypt and Jordan, who signed peace treaties in 1978 and 1994 respectively.
Mauritania, a member of the Arab League in north-west Africa, established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1999 but severed ties in 2010.
All eyes will be on whether other countries in the region follow suit, above all Saudi Arabia. So far, the Saudis have signalled that they are not ready. The agreements are also likely to usher in new security ties in a region where many of the Gulf Arab states share with the Israelis a common adversary in Iran.
Bringing Israel, the UAE and Bahrain together reflects their shared concern about Iran's rising influence in the region and development of ballistic missiles. Iran criticized both deals.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barbados to remove Queen status
India pushes supplies to border
Vaccine in a month: Trump
US fire smoke reaches Europe
‘Dawn of new Middle East’
First time in 175yrs, Scientific American magazine endorses WH candidate
Suga elected as Japan new PM, crafts ‘continuity cabinet’
Navalny ‘will return to Russia’


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft