Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:33 AM
Taekwondo Intâ€™l Poomsae Championship to begin Oct. 3

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The 1st Bangladesh Taekwondo International Poomsae Live Championship will be held from October 3-4, said Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) general secretary Mahmudul Hasan Rana to BSS today.




"We have already started the process to arrange the meet….. the entry for the tournament has already started from September 1 last and it will continue till September 27," said Rana.
He said a Thailand based taekwondo association is providing them all kind of necessary support to arrange the international meet.
The all tournament related activities, including the broadcasting, will be conducted from Mohammadpur Taekwondo Club. Replying to a question Rana said they are expecting more than thirty countries' participation in the tournament which can be seen through youtube.   -BSS


