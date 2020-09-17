Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

NSC Auditorium to be named after Sk Kamal

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

The auditorium of National Sports Council (NSC) situated at Paltan, Dhaka is going to be named after Shaheed Capt Sheikh Kamal as decided in a meeting of the executive committee of NSC led by State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel on Tuesday.
Kamal was the eldest son of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On 15th August 1975, he was killed at the time of the assassination of Bangabandhu family. Before that the young talent was involved in different sports, culture, politics and social activities where he shown his worth. Especially his keen interest in sporting area inspired the local sports to go forward. To honour his contribution to country's sports, NSC took the initiative to name their auditorium after Kamal.
After the meeting, the State Minister said, "Shaheed Sheikh Kamal was the lead character of local sports and culture, a fighter of our struggle for independence in 1971 and an evergreen personality. This multitalented activist was a meritorious student too."
"His life was ended only at the age of 26. In this short time, he has shown talents in different sectors including sports, culture and organisation. He was a role model for the young people of all the nations," said the State Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale 'close' to Spurs return but deal is 'complicated': Agent
FIFA estimates Covid-19 will cost global football $11 billion
Brazilian govt backs Neymar in racism row
Wawrinka crashes out of Rome to Italian teenager
Djokovic through to Italian Open third round
Taekwondo Int’l Poomsae Championship to begin Oct. 3
NSC Auditorium to be named after Sk Kamal
Starc rocks England with two wickets from first two balls


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft