NSC Auditorium to be named after Sk Kamal





Kamal was the eldest son of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On 15th August 1975, he was killed at the time of the assassination of Bangabandhu family. Before that the young talent was involved in different sports, culture, politics and social activities where he shown his worth. Especially his keen interest in sporting area inspired the local sports to go forward. To honour his contribution to country's sports, NSC took the initiative to name their auditorium after Kamal.

After the meeting, the State Minister said, "Shaheed Sheikh Kamal was the lead character of local sports and culture, a fighter of our struggle for independence in 1971 and an evergreen personality. This multitalented activist was a meritorious student too."

"His life was ended only at the age of 26. In this short time, he has shown talents in different sectors including sports, culture and organisation. He was a role model for the young people of all the nations," said the State Minister.















