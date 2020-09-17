

Saif tested positive for C-19 again

Earlier on September 8, Saif alongside BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee tested coronavirus positive. Lee however, reported negative after the follow-up Test on September 13. But considering Saif's health condition, BCB took two more days for him.

BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Saif is under our intensive observation. He doesn't have any physical problem. We kept him isolation because report comes negative again".

Saif, 21, is one of the most talented pipelined cricketer, has already awarded with Tiger's Test cap. After being reported positive, Saif was unnamed from the 27 member's primary list for the probable Sri Lanka tour.















