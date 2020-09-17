Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan's Rana claims he endured racist abuse from Yorkshire fans

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

LONDON, SEPT 16: Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan on Tuesday claimed that he was racially abuse by Yorkshire supporters when he played for the English county.
Rana alleges he was subjected to racist slurs and hooting from the home crowd when he played for Yorkshire in 2008 and 2009.
The 41-year-old's comments came after Pakistan-born English spinner Azeem Rafiq revealed earlier this month that he was left on the brink of suicide during his time at Yorkshire because the club was "institutionally racist".
"I fully support what Azeem said and this has been the case with me as well," Rana told ESPNcricinfo.
"I never spoke about it because, as foreigners, we were temporary and somehow I managed to accept the way it is.
"There was systematic taunting. To us as overseas players from Asia, when you are not able to perform, the home crowd which should be supporting us, instead started hooting and would taunt us with racist slurs like 'p***'.
"If you are performing then you get all the space but, in case I am not taking wickets, the attitude suddenly started to change.
"They started to give us a tough time, giving me a smaller hotel room and there used to be a clear case of discrimination."




Speaking earlier this month, Rafiq, who had two stints at Headingley between 2008 and 2018, said, as a Muslim, he was made to feel like an "outsider" at the county.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale 'close' to Spurs return but deal is 'complicated': Agent
FIFA estimates Covid-19 will cost global football $11 billion
Brazilian govt backs Neymar in racism row
Wawrinka crashes out of Rome to Italian teenager
Djokovic through to Italian Open third round
Taekwondo Int’l Poomsae Championship to begin Oct. 3
NSC Auditorium to be named after Sk Kamal
Starc rocks England with two wickets from first two balls


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft