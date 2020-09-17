BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply





The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to inform whether the quarantine period will be reduced after BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon made it clear Bangladesh would not tour Sri Lanka if 14-day strict quarantine is required.

The BCB president also said that they wouldn't wait for Sri Lanka's reply in this regard for too long. However two days after Papon's statement, Sri Lanka didn't inform BCB anything, creating further uncertainty over the tour.

"We are still positively waiting for their reply," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the BSS, adding that if the terms and conditions are relaxed, they have no problem to play the series.

"Sri Lanka is yet to inform us anything. We still don't know what's on their mind. But we are positive."

Meanwhile, the BCB Medical Committee was in a bit of trouble as the tour is uncertain. Cricketers, coaching staff, supporting staff, doctors all concerned are to undergo three more corona tests ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka. On September 17, all the cricketers were to go home again and the foreign coaching staff was to test the Covid-19 at the hotel.

That is the first step before the official preparation of the national team. It was said that only the negatives in that test will be able to get up at the national team hotel and the practice will start on September 21. But in the current context, it is all doubtful now.

"We are looking at cricket operations," said BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury.

"If they announce the team, we would give the home address and location of the cricketers according to that list. Experts will come to test corona."

In fact, the three-step Corona Test is also to be done before going to Sri Lanka to find out whether the cricketers, coaching staff and supporting staff are at risk. -BSS















The Bangladesh Cricket (BCB) is still positive about the upcoming three-match Test series in the Island nation even though Sri Lanka is yet to make any move.The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to inform whether the quarantine period will be reduced after BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon made it clear Bangladesh would not tour Sri Lanka if 14-day strict quarantine is required.The BCB president also said that they wouldn't wait for Sri Lanka's reply in this regard for too long. However two days after Papon's statement, Sri Lanka didn't inform BCB anything, creating further uncertainty over the tour."We are still positively waiting for their reply," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the BSS, adding that if the terms and conditions are relaxed, they have no problem to play the series."Sri Lanka is yet to inform us anything. We still don't know what's on their mind. But we are positive."Meanwhile, the BCB Medical Committee was in a bit of trouble as the tour is uncertain. Cricketers, coaching staff, supporting staff, doctors all concerned are to undergo three more corona tests ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka. On September 17, all the cricketers were to go home again and the foreign coaching staff was to test the Covid-19 at the hotel.That is the first step before the official preparation of the national team. It was said that only the negatives in that test will be able to get up at the national team hotel and the practice will start on September 21. But in the current context, it is all doubtful now."We are looking at cricket operations," said BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury."If they announce the team, we would give the home address and location of the cricketers according to that list. Experts will come to test corona."In fact, the three-step Corona Test is also to be done before going to Sri Lanka to find out whether the cricketers, coaching staff and supporting staff are at risk. -BSS