Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:32 AM
2,032 more teachers likely to be enrolled in MPO

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

At least 2,032 teachers of the country's private educational institutions (schools and colleges) are likely to get fresh Monthly Payment Orders (MPOs) soon.
Of them, 1,516 teachers are from different schools while rests 516 are college level teachers.




This recommendation for enrolling the teachers for MPO was made at a virtual meeting of National Committee on MPO held on Wednesday. Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Professor Syed Md. Golam Farooq chaired the virtual meeting.
Education Ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division Additional Secretary Aminur Rashid Momin, DSHE Director (Administration and College) Prof Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury and senior officials concerned were present at the meeting.
According to the meeting decision, it has also recommended the authority to elevate the status of around 7,000 teachers of schools and colleges at higher grades. Meeting sources said that it has recommended MPO transfer for 205 teachers and promotion for 290.  Besides, 307 teachers received recommendations for area salary.
The meeting decided on a total of 10,000 schools and 800 colleges.



