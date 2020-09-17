Steps taken to protect ozone layer: Environ Minister





"We are committed to succeeding in overall environmental protection activities, including tackling the adverse effects of climate change and conserving biodiversity. The present democratic government is also committed to building a green and golden Bangladesh with the help of people from all walks of life," he made this statement in a keynote address as the chief guest at a seminar to celebrate World Ozone Day 2020, which was held at the Department of Environment in Agargaon on Wednesday with the theme "Ozone For Life : 35 Years Of Ozone Layer Protection".

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ziaul Hassan ndc presided over the seminar while Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Habibun Nahar, MP; Additional Secretary (Environment) Md Mahmud Hasan, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Director General of the Department of Environment, Dr A K M Rafique Ahmmed, and Resident Representative of UNDP, Sudipta Mukherjee spoke at the seminar as the special guest. The Environment Minister said the Vienna Convention adopted on March 22, 1985, and the Montreal Protocol adopted on September 16, 1987, has been successful in its objectives. Bangladesh is also a partner in this success of the global movement following the signing of these two international protocols in 1990.

According to protocol, the use of CFCs, Halon, Carbon tetrachloride, Methyl Chloroform and Methyl Bromide, one of the leading ozone-level waste products, was prohibitted on January 1, 2010 in Bangladesh. In addition, the use of non-existent CFCs used in the pharmaceutical industry was also completely discontinued in 2012.

"It is a pleasure to see That Bangladesh has passed all the steps to implement the Montreal Protocol and is committed to complying with the protocol," he said.

"Today, ozone level is very much protected as a result of the role that all countries have played in the past 35 years to conserve ozone levels and protect the planet from the harmful rays of the sun," he also added. The Environment Minister said that process of Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) phase out is currently going on under the Montreal Protocol, which is used in air conditioners, fire extinguishers and foam sectors. The Phase Out schedule has been revised to 10 years ahead of the Montreal Protocol.









Additional Director General of the Department of Environment Md Humayun Kabir, Director (AQM) Md Ziaul Haque and representatives from Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Walton spoke at the function, among others.





