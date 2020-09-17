BGB-BSF talks begins in city

The conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF), which was postponed earlier, began on Wednesday morning.

A six-member delegation led by BSF DG Rakesh Asthana came to Bangladesh at 12:45pm through Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post to take part in at the conference. Brig Gen Md Jakir Hossain, commander of BGB north-east region, welcomed the DG. The formal meeting will be started at the conference room at BGB Headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.

BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam will lead a 13-member Bangladesh delegation.







