Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Erdogan lauds Hasina for giving shelter to Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday. photo : PID

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday. photo : PID

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar district and assured Turkish support to Bangladesh in all forums to resolve the crisis. During a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish President gives the assurance, according to the Foreign Ministry release.
During the meeting, Foreign Minister mentioned that Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and sought Turkish strong position in different forum to dissolve the issue, it said.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met the Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and discussed various issues of mutual interest including the upcoming D-8 Summit. Turkish president expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh ahead of the formal inauguration of the newly constructed Turkish Embassy in Dhaka at the end of this year.
They also discussed trade and investment issues between the two countries.
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present at the meeting, the release said. Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the newly-constructed Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara on Monday.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined his Turkish counterpart Mevlut




Cavusoglu at the inaugural ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,032 more teachers likely to be enrolled in MPO
Steps taken to protect ozone layer: Environ Minister
Trump wanted to kill Assad, but Mattis opposed
Quader for full committees of all AL units by 7 days
BGB-BSF talks begins in city
Erdogan lauds Hasina for giving shelter to Rohingyas
Inquiry report finds building owners, CDA officials liable
SCBA, BAB demand probe into Asif’s death


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft