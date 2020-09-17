Erdogan lauds Hasina for giving shelter to Rohingyas



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday. photo : PID

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar district and assured Turkish support to Bangladesh in all forums to resolve the crisis. During a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish President gives the assurance, according to the Foreign Ministry release.During the meeting, Foreign Minister mentioned that Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and sought Turkish strong position in different forum to dissolve the issue, it said.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met the Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and discussed various issues of mutual interest including the upcoming D-8 Summit. Turkish president expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh ahead of the formal inauguration of the newly constructed Turkish Embassy in Dhaka at the end of this year.They also discussed trade and investment issues between the two countries.Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present at the meeting, the release said. Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the newly-constructed Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara on Monday.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined his Turkish counterpart MevlutCavusoglu at the inaugural ceremony.