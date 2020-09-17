Video
SCBA, BAB demand probe into Asif’s death

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Barristers Association, Bangladesh (BAB) on Wednesday demanded proper investigation into the death of Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Asif Imtiaz Khan Jisad who reportedly died by jumping off the balcony on Friday. In a statement, released on Wednesday the SCBA President A M Amin Uddin and Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddues Kazal said the death initially seemed as suicidal but question had arisen after his death.
"We are urging the government to ensure proper investigation into the murder."
President of BAB, Barrister Masood R Sobhan, said, "I had received several calls from our members expressing concern over the circumstances of his death raising pertinent questions."
In order to remove the suspicion that there was no foul play involved in the death of the lawyer, a proper and independent inquiry is needed immediately, he added.
On September 11, Asif Imtiaz Khan Jisad, 33, son of former MP Shahidul Islam of Sirajganj-5 constituency died after 'jumping' off the 9-storey balcony of a building in the capital's Kathalbagan.
Asif married to Sabrina Shahid Nishita four years ago; however, Asif's family did not accept it. For this, he used to stay at his father-in-law's house at Kathalbagan.
After the death of Asif, Shahidul Islam claimed to the media that he suspected Asif had been murdered. "He cannot commit suicide," he said.


