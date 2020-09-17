HC starts hearing death references of 10





The High Court (HC) on Wednesday began hearing on the death reference on confirmation of death sentences handed down by the trial court to 10 members of banned militant outfit Harkat ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh (Huji) over a plot to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 20 years ago in Gopalganj.. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Dr Md Bashir Ullah began his submission before the High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman on Wednesday. The DAG read out the part of trial court judgement on the first day of his submission. Lawyer Mohammed Ahsan was present on behalf of the appellant in the court.The court is scheduled to resume the hearing on September 23.On August 20, 10 persons were awarded death penalty for attempting to assassinate the then PM Sheikh Hasina planting 76kg bomb in Kotalipara of Gopalganj in 2000.The trial court also sentenced one person to life term imprisonment and three others to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. Ten other accused were, however, were acquitted as charges brought against them were not proved.Among the 14 convicts, nine were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for making the bombs. The convicts are Wasim Akter alias Tarek, Md Rashed Driver alias Abul Kalam, Md Yusuf Alias Moshat Morol, Md Sheikh Farid alias Maulana Shawkat Osman, Hafej Zahangir Alam Badar, Maulana Abu Bakar alias Hafej Selim Howlader, Hafej Maulana Yahia, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hye and Maulana Abdur Rauf alias Abdur Razzaque.