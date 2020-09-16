RAB, CID submit charge sheets in 20 of 32 cases





RAB started a drive against illegal casino business on September 18 last year from the Young Men's Fakirerpool Club and detained Dhaka south city Jubo League organising secretary (expelled later) Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan.

The arrested persons have allegedly amassed huge amounts of money through illegal means and laundered money abroad.

They have disclosed the names of members of parliament, politicians and government officials, among others, as their backers.

Meanwhile, cases were filed only against those who were in the frontlines of running illegal casino business in Dhaka city.

Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, the then president of Jubo League Dhaka South City chapter, Khalid Mahmud Bhuyian, the then organising secretary of the same unit, GK Shamim, a self-declared Jubo League leader and an influential contractor and leaders of Awami League Gendaria Thana unit Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuyian are now accused in court cases.

Meanwhile, members of parliament, politicians and government officials, among others, as their backers have not been indicted like Samrat. The CID on Sunday filed a case against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his associate Enamul Huq Arman for allegedly laundering Tk 1,950 million to Singapore.

However, several people directly accused of running illegal casino business have managed to get their names dropped from the cases, according to sources.

As per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, law enforcement agencies started the drive against illegal casino business last year. They conducted more than 50 raids across the country when 275 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the casino business and corruption.

Many accused have managed bail from court and many have returned from abroad who were involved in casino business.

The RAB was in charge of cases filed over the casino kingpins' illegal arms, narcotics and counterfeit currency charges, while the CID has been investigating money laundering charges.

"The RAB took charge of 17 cases among the 32 cases related to the casino drives. We have already submitted 14 charge sheets against the casino kingpins," RAB said.

Meanwhile, the CID has been investigating 11 money laundering cases in connection with the casinos. Of them, the CID submitted charge sheets in 7 cases so far. Of these cases, the CID submitted a charge-sheet against former Jubo League leader Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan in February.

They have also completed investigating four money laundering cases against two brothers, Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan, and submitted charge sheets of those cases, according to the CID. The CID investigation into six other cases of money laundering will be completed within one to two months.









"The investigation of three cases of money laundering against GK Shamim, Selim Pradhan, Enu and Rupon has almost been completed.

The CID has been investigating only money laundering cases and tried to prove the allegations based on the case statements. They earned the money in the last five years through the casino business. After six months of investigation, the CID confirmed that Enu and Rupom have 128 flats, 20 houses and 25 kathas of land.

Meanwhile, the CID confirmed that GK Shamim has 194 bank accounts, which have a deposit of Tk 324 crore. He has Tk 145 core in various banks. The RAB arrested Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan from Gulshan on September 18 and seized money in different currencies from his house. On September 20 the elite force conducted a drive at GK Shamim's office and arrested him along with his eight gunmen. On September 24 the RAB arrested Enu and Rupon from old Dhaka and seized arms, cash and gold.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of the central bank has asked for information about the bank accounts of Omar Faruk Chowdhury, Chairman of Jubo League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, and Dhaka South Jubo League office secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police have submitted charge sheets in 20 cases so far out of 32 cases of running illegal casino business.RAB started a drive against illegal casino business on September 18 last year from the Young Men's Fakirerpool Club and detained Dhaka south city Jubo League organising secretary (expelled later) Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan.The arrested persons have allegedly amassed huge amounts of money through illegal means and laundered money abroad.They have disclosed the names of members of parliament, politicians and government officials, among others, as their backers.Meanwhile, cases were filed only against those who were in the frontlines of running illegal casino business in Dhaka city.Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, the then president of Jubo League Dhaka South City chapter, Khalid Mahmud Bhuyian, the then organising secretary of the same unit, GK Shamim, a self-declared Jubo League leader and an influential contractor and leaders of Awami League Gendaria Thana unit Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuyian are now accused in court cases.Meanwhile, members of parliament, politicians and government officials, among others, as their backers have not been indicted like Samrat. The CID on Sunday filed a case against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his associate Enamul Huq Arman for allegedly laundering Tk 1,950 million to Singapore.However, several people directly accused of running illegal casino business have managed to get their names dropped from the cases, according to sources.As per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, law enforcement agencies started the drive against illegal casino business last year. They conducted more than 50 raids across the country when 275 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the casino business and corruption.Many accused have managed bail from court and many have returned from abroad who were involved in casino business.The RAB was in charge of cases filed over the casino kingpins' illegal arms, narcotics and counterfeit currency charges, while the CID has been investigating money laundering charges."The RAB took charge of 17 cases among the 32 cases related to the casino drives. We have already submitted 14 charge sheets against the casino kingpins," RAB said.Meanwhile, the CID has been investigating 11 money laundering cases in connection with the casinos. Of them, the CID submitted charge sheets in 7 cases so far. Of these cases, the CID submitted a charge-sheet against former Jubo League leader Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan in February.They have also completed investigating four money laundering cases against two brothers, Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan, and submitted charge sheets of those cases, according to the CID. The CID investigation into six other cases of money laundering will be completed within one to two months."The investigation of three cases of money laundering against GK Shamim, Selim Pradhan, Enu and Rupon has almost been completed.The CID has been investigating only money laundering cases and tried to prove the allegations based on the case statements. They earned the money in the last five years through the casino business. After six months of investigation, the CID confirmed that Enu and Rupom have 128 flats, 20 houses and 25 kathas of land.Meanwhile, the CID confirmed that GK Shamim has 194 bank accounts, which have a deposit of Tk 324 crore. He has Tk 145 core in various banks. The RAB arrested Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan from Gulshan on September 18 and seized money in different currencies from his house. On September 20 the elite force conducted a drive at GK Shamim's office and arrested him along with his eight gunmen. On September 24 the RAB arrested Enu and Rupon from old Dhaka and seized arms, cash and gold.Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of the central bank has asked for information about the bank accounts of Omar Faruk Chowdhury, Chairman of Jubo League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, and Dhaka South Jubo League office secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman.