Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:12 AM
Wife Torture: ASP Nazmus sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

A Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal of Dhaka sent Nazmus Shakib, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), to jail in a case filed over destroying an embryo, torturing his wife and demanding dowry.
Md Al Mamun, the Judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No-6, passed the order on Tuesday rejecting his bail prayer as he surrendered before the tribunal after expiry of High Court's bail terms. ASP Nazmus's wife Ishrat Rahman filed a case with Raman Police Station on June 4 alleging that she got married to ASP Nazmus Shakib in March 2017.
Since her marriage to the accused ASP he started torturing her for Tk 12 lakh as dowry.  As a result of the torture, Ishrat Rahman was forced to have an abortion in July 2019,
On august 20 The High Court granted four weeks interim bail to Nazmus Shakib, He was recently transferred to Kagrachari district. Previously, he worked at the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarters.


