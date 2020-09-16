Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Age limit for entry to govt job relaxed

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The government has relaxed the age limit for six months to enter government job as aspirants did not apply during the Novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country.
"The government will allow those who turned 30 on March 25 amid the nationwide shutdown to apply for government jobs," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad told journalists on Tuesday.
He said government job seekers will be provided with the opportunity as the directive has come from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration sent a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a request to consider the age issue of job seekers. The Prime Minister has approved the proposal, a senior official of the Ministry said.
The Ministry will determine the deadline for the people   who turned 30 on March 25 to apply for government jobs, he said.
The Public Service Commission (PEC) did not publish any job advertisement during the 66-day shutdown in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.




The PEC published few advertisements for non-cadre jobs after the lockdown was lifted on May 30. The age limit for the applicants mentioned in those advertisements was 30 years on June 1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB, CID submit charge sheets in 20 of 32 cases
Wife Torture: ASP Nazmus sent to jail
Age limit for entry to govt job relaxed
4-day BGB-BSF border confce begins in city today 
Charges framed against 25 accused
Oil drill deal with GazProm soon 
Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months
World Ozone Day today


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft