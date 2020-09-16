Age limit for entry to govt job relaxed





"The government will allow those who turned 30 on March 25 amid the nationwide shutdown to apply for government jobs," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad told journalists on Tuesday.

He said government job seekers will be provided with the opportunity as the directive has come from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration sent a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a request to consider the age issue of job seekers. The Prime Minister has approved the proposal, a senior official of the Ministry said.

The Ministry will determine the deadline for the people who turned 30 on March 25 to apply for government jobs, he said.

The Public Service Commission (PEC) did not publish any job advertisement during the 66-day shutdown in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.









The PEC published few advertisements for non-cadre jobs after the lockdown was lifted on May 30. The age limit for the applicants mentioned in those advertisements was 30 years on June 1.





The government has relaxed the age limit for six months to enter government job as aspirants did not apply during the Novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country."The government will allow those who turned 30 on March 25 amid the nationwide shutdown to apply for government jobs," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad told journalists on Tuesday.He said government job seekers will be provided with the opportunity as the directive has come from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration sent a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a request to consider the age issue of job seekers. The Prime Minister has approved the proposal, a senior official of the Ministry said.The Ministry will determine the deadline for the people who turned 30 on March 25 to apply for government jobs, he said.The Public Service Commission (PEC) did not publish any job advertisement during the 66-day shutdown in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The PEC published few advertisements for non-cadre jobs after the lockdown was lifted on May 30. The age limit for the applicants mentioned in those advertisements was 30 years on June 1.