4-day BGB-BSF border confce begins in city today 

The conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF), which was postponed two days ago, will now take place from September 16 to 19.

The formal meeting will start at 10:45am on September 17 at the BGB headquarters, according to a BGB press release.

BGB Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam will lead an 11-member delegation, while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana will lead a six-member Indian delegation at the conference.

The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) on September 19.

The border conference was postponed on September 13 as the BSF delegation failed to reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft.







