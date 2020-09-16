Charges framed against 25 accused



Twenty-two suspects in the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad being taken to prison after a tribunal framed charges against them on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Through the framing of the charges, the formal trial of the much-discussed murder trial began.

After framing charges, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 fixed September 20 for producing witnesses of the case.

Recording of the statement of witnesses will run from September 20 to October 1, the court said in its order.

Twenty-two accused, now in jail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the court read out charges before them.

Before that, the tribunal dismissed all the petitions submitted by lawyers for discharging them from the case.

Earlier on September 2 and September 9 the trial court held the hearing on charge framing and fixed Tuesday to pass the order.

Three government lawyers Adv Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, Ehsanul Haque Samaji and Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan concluded their charge hearing with a prayer to frame charges.

In the charge hearing, Adv Md Mahbub Uddin, Adv Aminul Gani Titu, Adv Monjur Alam, Adv Faruk Ahmed and other defence lawyers concluded their hearing with prayers to discharge their clients.

Twenty-two arrested were produced before the court.

The accused are Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu and Morsheduzzaman Jisan. Rest three accused Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid have been absconding since the incident.

Inspector Wahiduzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing 25 BUET students on November 13 last year.

Arrested eight accused gave confessional statements before several Metropolitan Magistrates.

On January 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took the charges into cognizance against 25 BUET students in the case.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET.

He was found dead on the staircase of the residential hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to Room No-2011 on October 6 and beaten up mercilessly.

In this connection Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a case with Chawak Bazar police against 19 BUET students.









