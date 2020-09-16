Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months

Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months

The government has extended BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's prison-term suspension by six months in two cases over corruption.
The home ministry announced the executive order on Tuesday following an appeal from her family.
Khaleda's previous suspended sentence is scheduled to end on Sept 24. The government freed her on Mar 25 for six months following the family's petition amid the coronavirus pandemic on condition of receiving treatment at home.
Khaleda is not allowed to travel abroad.
"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family appealed for an extension of the suspension of her imprisonment. We received a recommendation from the law ministry," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters. The announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the six-month extension.
The 75-year-old former prime minister had been receiving treatment in hospital under the supervision of the prison authorities. She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB, CID submit charge sheets in 20 of 32 cases
Wife Torture: ASP Nazmus sent to jail
Age limit for entry to govt job relaxed
4-day BGB-BSF border confce begins in city today 
Charges framed against 25 accused
Oil drill deal with GazProm soon 
Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months
World Ozone Day today


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft