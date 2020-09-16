World Ozone Day today





The theme of the World Ozone Day of this year is 'Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection'.

On this occasion, under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Department of Environment is holding various programms at national level.

A special supplement

containing the messages of the President, Prime Minister, Minister and Deputy Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Secretary and an article of the Director General of the Department of Environment will be published in the National Dailies.

Special discussion and various programmes will be aired on various electronic media including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.

On the occasion of World Ozone Day 2020, a national seminar will be organized in the auditorium of the Department of Environment in Agargaon today at 2.00.

The seminar will be attended by Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Deputy Minister, Secretary and Additional Secretary, Director General of the Department of Environment and UNDP Resident Representatives as well as representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations.

The ozone layer in the stratosphere at the surface of the Earth's atmosphere retains the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. The ozone layer is constantly being eroded by some man-made harmful gases such as CFCs, halons, carbon tetrachloride, methyl bromide, etc.

According to the scientists, the increase in the incidence of ultraviolet rays on Earth will cause massive damage to human health, including the animals and plant species - will be threatened with disease of cancer, reduce crop yields and damage marine livestock.

The Vienna Convention of 1985 and the Montreal Protocol with international obligations were adopted at Montreal, Canada on September 16, 1987, in a timely manner by the United Nations Environment Programme and scientists.

Under this protocol, the use of ozone depleting substances is prohibited for a certain period of time. As a signatory to the Montreal Protocol, Bangladesh is taking all necessary steps, including banning the use of ozone-depleting substances.















