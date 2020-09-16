Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

World Ozone Day today

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Like other countries in the world Bangladesh is celebrating World Ozone Day-2020 today through various programmes.
The theme of the World Ozone Day of this year is 'Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection'.
On this occasion, under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Department of Environment is holding various programms at national level. 
A special supplement
containing the messages of the President, Prime Minister, Minister and Deputy Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Secretary and an article of the Director General of the Department of Environment will be published in the National Dailies. 
Special discussion and various programmes will be aired on various electronic media including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.
On the occasion of World Ozone Day 2020, a national seminar will be organized in the auditorium of the Department of Environment in Agargaon today at 2.00.
The seminar will be attended by Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Deputy Minister, Secretary and Additional Secretary, Director General of the Department of Environment and UNDP Resident Representatives as well as representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations.
The ozone layer in the stratosphere at the surface of the Earth's atmosphere retains the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. The ozone layer is constantly being eroded by some man-made harmful gases such as CFCs, halons, carbon tetrachloride, methyl bromide, etc. 
According to the scientists, the increase in the incidence of ultraviolet rays on Earth will cause massive damage to human health, including the animals and plant species - will be threatened with disease of cancer, reduce crop yields and damage marine livestock.
The Vienna Convention of 1985 and the Montreal Protocol with international obligations were adopted at Montreal, Canada on September 16, 1987, in a timely manner by the United Nations Environment Programme and scientists. 
Under this protocol, the use of ozone depleting substances is prohibited for a certain period of time.  As a signatory to the Montreal Protocol, Bangladesh is taking all necessary steps, including banning the use of ozone-depleting substances.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB, CID submit charge sheets in 20 of 32 cases
Wife Torture: ASP Nazmus sent to jail
Age limit for entry to govt job relaxed
4-day BGB-BSF border confce begins in city today 
Charges framed against 25 accused
Oil drill deal with GazProm soon 
Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months
World Ozone Day today


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft