43 more die of C-19, 1,724 infected





Some 14,050 samples were tested in 94 labs across the country at that time. So far 1,756,746 samples have been tested.

The latest daily infection rate was 12.27 per cent while the overall rate stood at 19.41 per cent

The number of recovered patients reached 245,594 including 2,439 new ones in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate rose to 72.01 per cent.

Bangladesh's Covid-19 fatality rate grew in the past few days, although the infection rate dropped. The death rate rose to 1.41 per cent.

The death rate was 1.37 per cent during September 1-5, 1.38 per cent during September 6-8.

It was 1.39 per cent during September 9-11 and 1.40 per cent during September 12-14.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, 36 were men and seven women. 27 of them were in Dhaka, five in Khulna, four in Sylhet, three in Chattogram and two each in Rajshahi and Rangpur.

Up to now, 3,744 men and 1,058 women have succumbed to Covid-19 across the country.

Division wise victims- 2,339 were in Dhaka division, 1,008 in Chattogram, 406 in Khulna, 323 in Rajshahi, 228 in Rangpur, 216 in Sylhet, 180 in Barishal, and 102 in Mymensingh.

DGHS said that in per one million populations, 2,002.6 cases are being recorded and 1442.07 are recovering while 28.2 are dying. The country is passing its 28th week of Covid-19 infection after reporting first cases on March 8 and first death on March 18.

However, confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 19.1 million globally, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Besides, the global death count has reached 926,923. According to the JHU data, more than 19.7 million people have recovered. US, the worst-affected country, has registered more than 6.5 million infections and 194,467 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's confirmed cases neared 5 million on Tuesday.









Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December. It was declared a pandemic in March.

Currently, there is no vaccine for the virus. A number of promising vaccine candidates are in the final phase of their trials.



