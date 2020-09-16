

SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM









The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and former Vice Chancellor of University of Chittagong Professor Md. Anwarul Azim Arif presided over the meeting. Board of Directors, Shareholders, Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali and Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan were present in the meeting.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction for the performance of the Bank and suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting.

In his welcome speech the Chairman of the Bank said that SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth in all the indicators like operating profit, investment, deposit etc. despite worldwide economic slowdown caused by coronavirus pandemic.

