Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:11 AM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM

SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) approved 10 per cent dividend, 5 per cent in the form of cash and 5 per cent in the form of stock, for the financial year 2019 at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday through  virtual platform due to coronavirus pandemic, says a press release.




The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and former Vice Chancellor of University of Chittagong Professor Md. Anwarul Azim Arif presided over the meeting. Board of Directors, Shareholders, Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali and Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan were present in the meeting.
The shareholders expressed their satisfaction for the performance of the Bank and suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting. 
In his welcome speech the Chairman of the Bank said that SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth in all the indicators like operating profit, investment, deposit etc. despite worldwide economic slowdown caused by coronavirus pandemic.
In his speech, the Managing Director and CEO expressed his sincere gratitude to the valued shareholders, customers and distinguished patrons of the Bank for their cooperation and continuous support. He hoped that the bank would achieve its goal with the prudent guidelines of the Board of Directors of the Bank.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM
Pig pandemic adds to German pork sector pain
Boeing, Etihad Airways conclude testing 50/50 blend jet fuel
Daimler to pay $2.2b in diesel emissions cheating settlements
America’s wealthy likely to power US holiday sales
US pulls back from import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China
UAE, Israel sign first banking deal
IEA says oil demand recovery set to slow for rest of 2020


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft