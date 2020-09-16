Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:10 AM
latest
Home Business

US pulls back from import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WASHINGTON, Sept 15: The Trump administration on Monday shelved plans for a broad import ban on cotton and tomato products from China's Xinjiang region while announcing narrower bans on products from five specific entities.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli said the new "Withhold Release Orders" (WROs) on cotton, textiles, apparel, hair products and computer parts are aimed at combating China's use of forced labor by detained Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.
The US actions "violate the rules of international trade, and disrupt global industrial, supply and value chains," said Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesman, at a daily news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
"The so-called forced labour issue is entirely fabricated by some organisations and people in the US and the West," he said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to protect its companies' legitimate rights and interests.
Cuccinelli told reporters on a conference call that the administration was conducting more legal analysis of the region-wide import bans.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials told Reuters last week that they had prepared the broader bans on cotton, cotton textiles and tomatoes, among China's biggest commodity exports, along with the orders announced on Monday.
CBP acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Monday the agency's investigations into the region-wide orders were continuing.
Two people familiar with the Trump administration's internal deliberations said that concerns about the broad orders and their effect on supply chains were raised by officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
China is the world's top exporter of tomato paste, made with tomatoes mostly grown in Xinjiang. Leading processor Cofco Tunhe Sugar Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China's state-owned COFCO Group, produced 250,000 tonnes of paste last year at its 13 Xinjiang factories and claims to supply firms including Heinz and Unilever.
China also had agreed to buy increased quantities of US cotton under the countries' Phase 1 trade deal, which could be put at risk by a US ban on imports from China's dominant cotton-producing region.
But Cuccinelli said it was legal concerns, not trade, that prompted the need for more study of the region-wide import bans.
"We want to make sure that when we do get challenged - and we assume that we will be challenged, legally - that we will prevail and none of the goods we would ultimately would seize under such a WRO would be shaken loose and released into the United States," he said.
The Withhold Release Orders allow US Customs and Border Protection to detain shipments based on suspicion of forced-labor involvement under long-standing US laws to combat human trafficking, child labor and other human rights abuses. Shippers can send the products to other countries or seek to prove that they are not produced with forced labor.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM
Pig pandemic adds to German pork sector pain
Boeing, Etihad Airways conclude testing 50/50 blend jet fuel
Daimler to pay $2.2b in diesel emissions cheating settlements
America’s wealthy likely to power US holiday sales
US pulls back from import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China
UAE, Israel sign first banking deal
IEA says oil demand recovery set to slow for rest of 2020


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft