Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:10 AM
Prime Bank ventures into ECA covered term loan for City Group

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Partnering with renowned German and Swiss financial institutions, Prime Bank has made its maiden deal in Export Credit Agency(ECA) covered Foreign Currency Term Loan for leading Bangladeshi conglomerate, City Group, according to press release.
Prime Bank Ltd has arranged a foreign currency credit for setting up of the most modern salt plant in the country. Dhaka Salt and Chemicals Limited, a sister concern of City Group, will set up the most advanced free flowing iodized salt manufacturing project at Hoshendi Economic Zone. For City Group, this is the first ECA covered transaction with a private commercial bank in Bangladesh.
As the arranger, Prime Bank Limited signed an agreement with Landesbank Baden-W�rttemberg (LBBW) of Germany to avail ECA covered term loan to on-lend the same to Dhaka Salt and Chemicals Limited where Swiss Export Risk Insurance, Zurich, Switzerland ("SERV") acting as Export Credit Agency (ECA). This is the first ECA covered foreign currency term loan arrangement by Prime Bank which adds to wide range of Wholesale Banking products and services.
Prime Bank's Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed inked the agreement on behalf of Prime Bank Limited while Jens Ruebbert, Managing Director, Regional Head of LBBW in Asia Pacific Region inked the same on behalf of LBBW in a virtual signing ceremony on September 9, 2020.
Duringthe signing, Fazlur Rahman, Managing Director of Dhaka Salt and Chemicals Limited and the Chairman of City Group and Md. Hasan, Director of City Group were present.
In addition to above, Faisal Rahman, DMD and CBO; Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Head of Structured Finance; ShahbajTalat, Team Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking from Prime Bank and Marc Schlatter, Head of Export Finance Asia Pacific, Christina Lutz, Swiss Corporates Coverage, Export Finance and Mark Adamovits, Bangladesh Market Coverage, Export Finance from LBBW were present in the signing ceremony.


