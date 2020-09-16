Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:10 AM
Walmart's Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BENGALURU, Sept 15: Walmart Inc's WMT.N Flipkart said on Tuesday it would create 70,000 new jobs and employ many more as delivery partners and in other roles as it prepares for a surge in online shopping during the busy Indian festive season.




Flipkart, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Indian unit and Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS fledgling e-commerce business are vying for a share of the booming online retail market, which received a big boost from the COVID-19 pandemic as more Indians used their smartphones to shop for groceries and other items.
Flipkart's "Big Billion Days", styled on the lines of Amazon's Prime Day, rakes in its biggest sales for the year. The four- or five-day long sale usually starts around October to tap India's festive season, which ends with Diwali. The company said it would also sign up more than 50,000 kiranas, or small grocery stores, for last-mile delivery.   -Reuters


