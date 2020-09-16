BIDA presents plan to easing of doing business





The recommendations made by BIDA in this respect and presented to NBR include automation of the income tax and value-added tax returns filing and refund process. It has also included risk profiles of businesses, making the audit system more efficient and reducing time for paying taxes.

BIDA is expecting a significant jump in the score for paying tax indicators from 56.1 points now to 64.8 out of 100 points baseline in 2021 ranking.

According to the WB's Doing Business 2020 Report, Bangladesh ranked 168th out of 190 economies in the overall ranking of the Ease of Doing Business.

In the paying tax ranking, Bangladesh stands 151th this year, much behind its competitors such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia for attracting foreign direct investment.

In the WB's Doing Business report, India's position in paying tax ranking is 115, Vietnam's 109, Thailand 68, Malaysia 80, Indonesia 81 and Singapore' stands almost on top at seven.

Bangladesh's position in paying tax ranking remained almost the same over the last few years due to the absence of the required reforms in the system and tax administration. In August, BIDA held a meeting with NBR to share the work plan to seek quick implementation.

According to the paying tax indicators, businesses in Bangladesh are required to make 33 payments per year to comply with tax measures while that number in South Asia is, on an average, 26.7 and 10.3 in developed countries.

Businesses also need to spend 435 hours per year to comply with tax measures against the South Asian average of 273.5 hours. Modernization and automation of the tax and VAT returns filing and refund mechanism can improve the situation, BIDA said.

Developing a risk profile and making the audits more efficient through developing a risk management system along with reducing the number of steps and time to comply with the tax measures will significantly improve the ranking.

The NBR may introduce mandatory online tax returns filing and e-payment to reduce the time for paying taxes, it said. BIDA also emphasised on updating and simplifying the direct tax payment system.

NBR may also amend the VAT law to replace monthly VAT payments with quarterly system to facilitate paying of taxes by businesses and this reform alone will increase the score by 3.25 points.

BIDA officials said Bangladesh's ranking in paying tax indicator would improve if the recommendations were implemented. The National Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Doing Business, headed by the cabinet secretary has also discussed the issue recently, it said.

















