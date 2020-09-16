

BEPZA’s upward contribution to the national export

The corona pandemic has caused disruptions to global trade and business. Bangladesh has been equally affected by this contagion. The export sector of the country especially has received huge work order cancellations. During lockdown period of over two months, the economic activities were almost stagnant. As a result, the national export of the country has been decreased from US$ 40.54 billion to US$ 33.67 billion.









However, The EPZs contribution to the national export have increased comparing to the previous year due to taking some pragmatic and timely steps. BEPZA tried its best to keep the production uninterrupted maintaining social distance and other health hygiene rules. BEPZA encouraged and supported the factories who desired to produce Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to meet the needs of the time.

Mentionable, 475 operational and 74 under implementation enterprises have invested US$ 5.29 billion till June 2020 in the 8 EPS of the country. The cumulative export from the EPZs stood at US$ 80.58 billion. 4,66,307 Bangladeshi nationals are producing diversified products of various world famous brand.



BEPZA's contribution to national export has increased in the recently ended fiscal year 2019-20. The operational enterprises of 8 EPZs under Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) exported goods worth US$ 6.49 billion in the last fiscal year which is 19.27pc of the total national export of the country. BEPZA's share to the national export was 18.56pc in the previous year i.e. 2018-19, says a press release.The corona pandemic has caused disruptions to global trade and business. Bangladesh has been equally affected by this contagion. The export sector of the country especially has received huge work order cancellations. During lockdown period of over two months, the economic activities were almost stagnant. As a result, the national export of the country has been decreased from US$ 40.54 billion to US$ 33.67 billion.However, The EPZs contribution to the national export have increased comparing to the previous year due to taking some pragmatic and timely steps. BEPZA tried its best to keep the production uninterrupted maintaining social distance and other health hygiene rules. BEPZA encouraged and supported the factories who desired to produce Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to meet the needs of the time.Mentionable, 475 operational and 74 under implementation enterprises have invested US$ 5.29 billion till June 2020 in the 8 EPS of the country. The cumulative export from the EPZs stood at US$ 80.58 billion. 4,66,307 Bangladeshi nationals are producing diversified products of various world famous brand.