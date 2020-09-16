Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Business

Bd-Turkey To Hold Jec Meeting Soon

Momen meets his Turkish counterpart in Ankara

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen holds talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Monday.

Bangladesh and Turkey agreed to hold a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting as soon as possible to explore scope of new opportunities of trade and investment for mutual benefit of both the countries.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen who is now visiting Turkey and his  counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the issues of cooperation at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey on Monday.
They decided to hold the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) and Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meetings at the earliest, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday.
"Turkey is keen to boost trade and investment with Bangladesh, we agreed to open new avenues of cooperation between the two countries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.
On Monday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed Bangladesh's eagerness   to take forward its ties with Turkey for the mutual benefits of the two countries during the opening (virtually) of the newly-constructed Bangladesh Chancery (Embassy) Complex in Ankara.
Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey. So, the country is keen to take forward this relationship with Turkey for the bilateral benefits of the two peoples, Momen said at the bi-lateral meeting with his Turkey counterpart.
The Turkish Foreign Minister assured Dr Momen of increasing his country's investment in Bangladesh. He also expressed interest to give more ventilators and masks to Bangladesh as support to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Minister Cavusoglu also assured Bangladesh of extending all support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas. 
The two ministers discussed ways to expedite the activities of D-8 and expressed both the countries' consensus on supporting the rights of Palestinians.
Dr Momen strongly upheld Bangladesh's position in support of the cause of Palestine. Minister Cavusoglu highly appreciated Bangladesh's socioeconomic development.
 The two ministers laid emphasis on strengthening ties between the two countries on all fronts, including the areas of education and cultural exchanges.


