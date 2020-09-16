Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Stocks return to gaining tracks amid volatility

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks returned to gaining tracks amid volatile trade on Tuesday after a day of slide as most investors resumed picking up prospective shares advancing indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved forward by 8.40 points or 0.16 per cent to more than a year high at 5,100.54 points and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, went up 5.33 points to 1,761 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 0.14 point to 1,170 at the close of the trading. The DSEX surged 1,092 points or 27 per cent since the market reopened on May 31, 2020 after shutting down 66-day due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Turnover on the DSE, however fell below Tk 10 billion-mark and amounted to Tk 9.95 billion, down 13 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 11.48 billion.
Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 174 closed lower, 128 ended higher while 53 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 206,287 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 365.12 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,862 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,852 billion in the previous session.
The pharmaceuticals sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Beximco Pharma topped the chart with shares worth Tk 323 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Brac Bank, Orion Pharma and Orion Infusion.
Asia Insurance was the best performer, posting a gain of 9.94 per cent while Shympur Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.90 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 13 points to close at 14,527 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 16 points to close at 8,739.
Of the issues traded, 149 gained, 88 declined and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 16.27 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 261 million.


