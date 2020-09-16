Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:09 AM
latest
Home Business

Local Species Of Fish, Snails To Be Conserved

ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 534.34cr

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved four projects involving an overall cost of Taka 534.34 crore, including a new scheme for conservation and development of local species of fish and snails with Taka 202.04 crore.
The approval came at a meeting of the ECNEC held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier along with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.
Ministers, state ministers and others concerned joined the meeting from the NEC Conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, the planning minister said, "A total of four projects were approved at the meeting. Of the total project cost, Taka 440.94 crore will come from the government exchequer while the rest Taka 93.40 crore as project loan."
Of the approved four projects, one is new while three others are revised projects.
Mannan said the main objectives of the project for preservation of local fish species and snails are to protect, preserve and thus boost the production of local fish species alongside snails.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was highly excited over the incorporation of snails in this project. Mannan said the premier was also optimistic about the cultivation of oysters as pearls are being extracted from those.
"The larger and ultimate goal of the government is to preserve the local species," he added.
The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will implement the project by June 2024 at 49 upazilas under 10 districts of the South-Western region.
Planning Commission member Md Zakir Hossain Akand said once the project is implemented, it would help boost the production of snails in the country alongside saving the sweet water fishes from extinction. He informed that this is for the first time a project has been undertaken incorporating snails.
The planning minister said that fish sanctuaries would be created under the project while some pilot projects would also be undertaken under this project.
He said Urban Resilience Project (URP): RAJUK portion would cost an additional Taka     106.75 crore under which a map will be prepared for Dhaka to make possible to know which of the city areas are more prone to disasters like earthquakes.
About the 1st revision of the Infrastructural Development of Rajshahi University with an additional cost of Taka 147.12 crore, the Planning Minister said it would help meet the accommodation problem of female students at the university with the construction of new halls. Infrastructures of science and agriculture faculties would also be strengthened.
The day's ECNEC meeting also approved the 2nd revised approach road widening and development of other necessary infrastructures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur with an additional cost of Taka 78.43 crore.
The entrance of the Safari Park would be further widened through acquisition of necessary land. "We want to upgrade this Safari Park and make it more modern and beautiful, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 25th AGM
Pig pandemic adds to German pork sector pain
Boeing, Etihad Airways conclude testing 50/50 blend jet fuel
Daimler to pay $2.2b in diesel emissions cheating settlements
America’s wealthy likely to power US holiday sales
US pulls back from import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China
UAE, Israel sign first banking deal
IEA says oil demand recovery set to slow for rest of 2020


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft