ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 534.34cr





The approval came at a meeting of the ECNEC held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier along with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.

Ministers, state ministers and others concerned joined the meeting from the NEC Conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the planning minister said, "A total of four projects were approved at the meeting. Of the total project cost, Taka 440.94 crore will come from the government exchequer while the rest Taka 93.40 crore as project loan."

Of the approved four projects, one is new while three others are revised projects.

Mannan said the main objectives of the project for preservation of local fish species and snails are to protect, preserve and thus boost the production of local fish species alongside snails.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was highly excited over the incorporation of snails in this project. Mannan said the premier was also optimistic about the cultivation of oysters as pearls are being extracted from those.

"The larger and ultimate goal of the government is to preserve the local species," he added.

The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will implement the project by June 2024 at 49 upazilas under 10 districts of the South-Western region.

Planning Commission member Md Zakir Hossain Akand said once the project is implemented, it would help boost the production of snails in the country alongside saving the sweet water fishes from extinction. He informed that this is for the first time a project has been undertaken incorporating snails.

The planning minister said that fish sanctuaries would be created under the project while some pilot projects would also be undertaken under this project.

He said Urban Resilience Project (URP): RAJUK portion would cost an additional Taka 106.75 crore under which a map will be prepared for Dhaka to make possible to know which of the city areas are more prone to disasters like earthquakes.

About the 1st revision of the Infrastructural Development of Rajshahi University with an additional cost of Taka 147.12 crore, the Planning Minister said it would help meet the accommodation problem of female students at the university with the construction of new halls. Infrastructures of science and agriculture faculties would also be strengthened.

The day's ECNEC meeting also approved the 2nd revised approach road widening and development of other necessary infrastructures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur with an additional cost of Taka 78.43 crore.

The entrance of the Safari Park would be further widened through acquisition of necessary land. "We want to upgrade this Safari Park and make it more modern and beautiful, he said.















