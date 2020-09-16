AL launches ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’





The Science and Technology subcommittee of AL initiated the app and people can take free health advice from specialized doctors through video calls from every corner of the country. Abdus Sabur, member secretary of the AL subcommittee on science and technology, said that app-based telemedicine service with social media is the first of its kind in the world, not just in Bangladesh.

In his inauguration speech Obaidul Quader said, "The pandemic of coronavirus has shaken the world. The economy and social communication system has collapsed. Considering themselves and the patient, the physicians also stopped treatments of patients in the chamber to avoid the pandemic. In this situation, new trends in medical services have been created in need of time that is the telemedicine service. "

"A virtual revolution in telemedicine services in the country has occurred. It is possible to provide medical services through high speed internet and uninterrupted electricity," he added.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, termed the 'Joy Bangla App' as a new era of medical sector of the country.

The work of making the app started at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, said AL's science and technology affairs secretary and member secretary of the subcommittee Abdus Sabur. He said, "Through this app, patients can get necessary treatment by contacting the doctors through video call."









"The app also has a list of specialist doctors by category, appointment system, upload of medical records, profile management and so on. An interactive social media has also been added to the app. Patient information will be stored in the app, so this information can be used for later research in disease control," he added.

The app can currently be downloaded to mobile phones with Android operating system. However, Abdus Sabur hoped to add it to the iPhone Operating System (iOS) version soon.



