Work on 11.50km approach road likely to begin in Dec





The National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the Tk 407 crore project on February 18 this year.

As many as five tenders have been submitted for construction of 11.50 km-long tunnel on the last date on September 10. The tenderers are Abdul Momen Limited, Mir Akhtar Hussain Limited, National Development Limited and Taher Brothers jointly, RSB and R Limited jointly, Spectra Engineers and Max Infrastructure jointly.

Scrutiny of the tenders will be held in the Roads & Highways (R&H) Department for selection of the tenderer. Sources in the R&H said the final selection of the tenderer will be completed within the next three months. So, the construction work of the project is expected to begin in December this year, sources added.



The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022. Sources further said if the project is implemented, safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli Tunnel.

Anwara Road is an important highway through Shikalbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50- km. A national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli Tunnel will be connected with Chattogram Port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

Sources said the country's first tunnel construction project is now underway under the Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara upazila. It is costing around $1.56 billion.



USS$ $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being provided by the Bangladesh Government. The tunnel features approach roads on either end and run a maximum of 31m below the river bed. It will also establish link with the 17-km ring road being constructed for the city.

















