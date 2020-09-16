HC issues ruling over granting bail to Enu, Rupon





The court also issued two separate rules, asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to explain in two weeks why Enamul and Rupon should not be granted bail in the cases.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing two separate bail petitions filed by Enu and Rupon.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC and lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub appeared for the accused while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing of the bail petition. Enamul Haque Enu was vice-president of Awami League's Gandaria unit while his brother Rupom Bhuiyan joint general secretary of the same unit.

















