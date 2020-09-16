Govt officials to visit aboard to learn khichuri cooking





The tour will cost Tk 5 crore, sources said. DPE School Feeding Project Director Md Ruhul Amin confirmed this.

He said a number of officials would visit foreign countries under the project to see the way of cooking hotchpotch in primary schools in different Asian countries. It is yet to be decided when and how many official will visit abroad, he said.

He said the project is renewed every five years. The project is coming to an end in December this year. The new project will start in January.









New recruits need experience. So, there is a plan to send officials to the countries that are involved in this activity. They may visit India, Brazil, South Africa and Thailand. -Agencies





