10.4 lakh poor women to get 30kg rice per month





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira said this while presiding over a meeting of the 'VGD Central Coordinating Committee' held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, said a press release.

"The Women and Children Affairs Ministry is working on rehabilitation of street children as per the directions of the Prime Minister. VGD is helping extremely poor rural women to become self-reliant by alleviating poverty," she said.

The state minister said that through VGD, these women have been able to successfully overcome food insecurity, malnutrition and economic insecurity and come out of extreme poverty.

"All our social security programmes are running uninterruptedly amid the pandemic situation…Cash has been provided to helpless and destitute women through mobile banks which is a major social security activity for the development of food nutrition and socio-economic status of women and children in Bangladesh," she said.

During the meeting, the state minister also said that the Women and Children's Affairs Ministry is providing maternity leave to 7.7lakh mothers and 2.75lakh lactating mothers with allowance.

The total number of beneficiaries of social security from the ministry is 20.85, and the total number of beneficiaries of VGD from 2001-02 to 2019-20 financial year through this ministry is 71.80 lakh, she added.

Saying that as a lot of people lost their jobs due to the pandemic situation are in a lot of troubles, Indira urged the union and upazila committees to complete the selection process of VGD beneficiaries with absolute non-discrimination, so that the genuine needy women get the help.

Declaring strict action against any irregularity, the state minister said that the VGD selection process will be monitored round the clock by the ministry and the department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary of the Ministry Farida Parveen, Additional Secretary Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed and representatives of the Ministry of Food, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, ERD, Local Government Department and World Food Program.















