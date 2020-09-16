AL presidium meets today

A meeting of the Awami League (AL) presidium, the highest policymaking body of the ruling party, will be held at Ganabhaban at 10:00 am today (Wednesday).

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said an AL press release on Tuesday.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has requested all concerned to attend the meeting, maintaining health guidelines properly.





