No scope for untoward incident along border: Shahriar



Border Guard Bangladesh mobilised extra troops along the southeastern frontier with Myanmar on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

"There's no scope for any untoward incident," he told reporters adding that security forces are keeping eyes on it the way they always do.

The State Minister made the remarks regarding Myanmar military's visible and suspicious movement close to the border.

He said Myanmar did not inform Bangladesh beforehand about such deployment though there is a practice to share with neighbouring countries.

Shahriar said the national election in Myanmar is approaching and there are always changes internally ahead of any election and this might be part of this. "We also need to keep it in our mind."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and protested the visible movement of Myanmar military very close to Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The Myanmar Ambassador was summoned to the office of Director General (DG-Myanmar Wing) Md. Delwar Hossain.

Bangladesh noticed suspicious movement of Myanmar military forces on fishing trawlers close to the maritime international border since Friday.

The Bangladesh side asked Myanmar to stop such suspicious movements so that no misunderstanding takes place between the two countries.









Such movement of military along the international border might create panic among Rohingyas living on both sides of the border, sources said.

Earlier, nine countries, including the USA and the UK, said they are concerned by the continued clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army in Rakhine and Chin States and by the heavy toll this continues to take on local communities. -UNB



