Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:08 AM
latest
Home Back Page

No scope for untoward incident along border: Shahriar

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Border Guard Bangladesh mobilised extra troops along the southeastern frontier with Myanmar on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

Border Guard Bangladesh mobilised extra troops along the southeastern frontier with Myanmar on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

Bangladesh remains vigilant along the border with Myanmar and sees no scope for any untoward incident, says State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam.
"There's no scope for any untoward incident," he told reporters adding that security forces are keeping eyes on it the way they always do.
The State Minister made the remarks regarding Myanmar military's visible and suspicious movement close to the border.
He said Myanmar did not inform Bangladesh beforehand about such deployment though there is a practice to share with neighbouring countries.
Shahriar said the national election in Myanmar is approaching and there are always changes internally ahead of any election and this might be part of this. "We also need to keep it in our mind."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and protested the visible movement of Myanmar military very close to Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
The Myanmar Ambassador was summoned to the office of Director General (DG-Myanmar Wing) Md. Delwar Hossain.
Bangladesh noticed suspicious movement of Myanmar military forces on fishing trawlers close to the maritime international border since Friday.
The Bangladesh side asked Myanmar to stop such suspicious movements so that no misunderstanding takes place between the two countries.




Such movement of military along the international border might create panic among Rohingyas living on both sides of the border, sources said.
Earlier, nine countries, including the USA and the UK, said they are concerned by the continued clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army in Rakhine and Chin States and by the heavy toll this continues to take on local communities.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Work on 11.50km approach road likely to begin in Dec
HC issues ruling over granting bail to Enu, Rupon
Govt officials to visit aboard to learn khichuri cooking
10.4 lakh poor women to get 30kg rice per month
AL presidium meets today
No scope for untoward incident along border: Shahriar
Trains to run at full capacity from today


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft