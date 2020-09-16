Trains to run at full capacity from today

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will resume its operation carrying passengers at full capacity from today.

The decision came after the BR operated passenger trains on limited scale for about three-and-a-half-months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways ministry took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday with Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan in the chair.

Passenger trains resumed its services on May 31 on a limited scale.

According to the BR decision, 100 percent tickets of all trains will be sold following health guidelines for the Covid-19.

Of them, 50 per cent tickets will be available online and the rest at rail stations across the country.

According to railway sources, 218 trains will run daily to different destinations across the country from today.







