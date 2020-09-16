Excess government borrowing is not helpful for economy







Media report disclosed that the government started the new fiscal year 2020-21 with higher bank borrowing as July loans figure almost doubled as revenue collection fell drastically due to COVID-19 hit economy. The borrowing reached Tk 130.87 billion in the first month of FY 2020-21 through issuance of treasury bills and bonds against Tk 70.50 billion pre-auction target to partly meet the budget deficit of Tk.1.90 trillion. Out of the total borrowing, Tk 109.32 billion was taken out from the banks and the remaining Tk 21.55 billion from individuals and corporate entities.



Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in Economics. It is not helpful for sound economic growth at all. The economists are persistently criticising in different forums that crowding out effects are prevailing in our economy during the last few years.











We urged the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the private investment during COVID-19 hit economy.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirMedia report disclosed that the government started the new fiscal year 2020-21 with higher bank borrowing as July loans figure almost doubled as revenue collection fell drastically due to COVID-19 hit economy. The borrowing reached Tk 130.87 billion in the first month of FY 2020-21 through issuance of treasury bills and bonds against Tk 70.50 billion pre-auction target to partly meet the budget deficit of Tk.1.90 trillion. Out of the total borrowing, Tk 109.32 billion was taken out from the banks and the remaining Tk 21.55 billion from individuals and corporate entities.Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in Economics. It is not helpful for sound economic growth at all. The economists are persistently criticising in different forums that crowding out effects are prevailing in our economy during the last few years.We urged the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the private investment during COVID-19 hit economy.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka