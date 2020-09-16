Premier University approves 1.5cr budget

CHATTOGRAM, Sept15: Finance Committee of Premier University (PU), Chattogram approved Tk 1.5cr budget at a meeting of the committee on Monday.

Hasina Mohiuddin, Member of the Board of Trustees of the University and Chairperson of the Finance Committee was presided over while Prof Dr. Anupam Sen, Vice Chancellor of the Premier University was also present at the meeting, said a press release. The meeting approved the proposed budget for 2020-21 by the Finance Committee of Premier University.

About Tk 1.5cr has been earmarked for research in this budget, which teachers and meritorious students will get for research.