Zero tolerance against drug trading: RpMP Comm’r





"We have been successfully providing legal services to the citizens in need at the earliest possible times," Alim said while addressing a press conference in observance of the second founding anniversary of RpMP at a local hotel in the city as the chief guest on Tuesday.

He said, the RpMP has been ensuring its citizen's safety and security and peaceful law and order in the metropolis for the last two years.

He cautioned RpMP members not to harass or implicate any citizen with drug related false charges.

He discussed various successes achieved by RpMP in maintaining law and order, arresting criminals; establish traffic rules on the roads and highways and setting up of closed-circuit cameras along 10 km roads from Domdoma to Hajirhat and other triumphs.

Additional Commissioner of RpMP Abu Sufian, its Deputy Police Commissioners (City Special Branch) Abu Bakar Siddique and Maruf Ahmed (Crime), Deputy Police Commissioner Mohidul Islam and high-ranking police officials were present, among others.















