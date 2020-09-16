Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Sylhet’s rail link with Dhaka, Ctg restored

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, Sept 15: Sylhet's rail communication with Dhaka and Chattogram was restored after a nearly three-hour disruption following derailment of a cargo train near Maizgaon Railway Station in Fenchuganj on Tuesday.
The derailed cargo was salvaged around 11:45am, said Md Monir Hossain, station master of Maizgaon Railway Station
Rail communication was cut off around 8:45am after the cargo train derailed.
Monir said that the incident took place in Mominchhora tea garden area, four kilometres away from the station, when the train was returning from Moglabazar after unloading oil.   -UNB


