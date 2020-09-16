Video
City News

Tortured by ‘husband’, woman dies after 15-day fight for life

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KUSHTIA, Sept 15: A young housewife who was allegedly tortured by husband and in-laws for dowry died at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday after fighting for life for 15 days.
The deceased was identified as Tasnim Mim, wife of Ezaz Ahmed Alam of Taragunia area in Daulatpur upazila.
Mim died while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
Victim's father Mohibul Alam said Mim was severely injured after her husband and his family brutally tortured her for giving him a motorcycle as dowry.
She was admitted to Kushtia general Hospital on September 1 and was shifted to DMCH the next day as her condition worsened, he said.
"Firstly, the officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station rejected to record the complaint but later recorded the complaint after being instructed by top police officials", Alam said.




Meanwhile, current OC of Daulatpur Police Station Jahurul Islam said he joined the office on Monday and asked the victim's family to lodge a fresh complaint.   -UNB


