

Tortured by ‘husband’, woman dies after 15-day fight for life

The deceased was identified as Tasnim Mim, wife of Ezaz Ahmed Alam of Taragunia area in Daulatpur upazila.

Mim died while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Victim's father Mohibul Alam said Mim was severely injured after her husband and his family brutally tortured her for giving him a motorcycle as dowry.

She was admitted to Kushtia general Hospital on September 1 and was shifted to DMCH the next day as her condition worsened, he said.

"Firstly, the officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station rejected to record the complaint but later recorded the complaint after being instructed by top police officials", Alam said.









Meanwhile, current OC of Daulatpur Police Station Jahurul Islam said he joined the office on Monday and asked the victim's family to lodge a fresh complaint. -UNB





