Thakurgaon onion warehouse owner fined

THAKURGAON, Sept 15: A mobile court on Tuesday fined an onion warehouse owner Tk 5,000 for selling the bulb at higher prices in Thakurgaon.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun conducted the mobile court at the kitchen market of Gobindanagar in the district town after receiving complaints from buyers.

As the mobile court found inconsistency in onion price of M/S Al Amin Traders, it fined owner Abdul Jabbar Tk 5,000.

The UNO asked local traders not to sell onion at high price. The drive will continue, said the UNO. -UNB





