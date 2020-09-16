Youth crushed under train in city

A young man was killed being hit by a train on Khilkhet level crossing in the city early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 22, an employee at a mobile phone shop in Savar and son of Fakhrul Alam of Bhola district.

Mohiuddin, assistant sub-inspector of Airport Police camp, said police recovered the body of Rakib from beside the foot over bridge of Khilkhet level crossing and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police said Rakib might have been killed after being hit by a train sometime in the night.

Quoting Arman, elder brother of the victim, police said Rakib came to Dhaka this month in search of a job.








