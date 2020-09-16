Five businesses, 20 people fined in three districts





KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined two shops Tk 30,000 on different charges in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.

DNCRP District Assistant Director Md Shah Shoaib Mia conducted the drive in the upazila at noon, and fined fertiliser shop Ovi & Omi Brothers Tk 20,000 for selling goods at higher price and keeping date-expired pesticides; and Bappi Departmental Store Tk 10,000 for selling face creams violating the instruction issued by BSTI.

Kawkhali Upazila Sanitary Inspector Ilias Hossain along with local police was also present during the drive.

Leaflets were distributed among the people to create awareness about Consumer Rights Protection Act at that time.

THAKURGAON: A mobile court in the district on Sunday fined 20 people for violating coronavirus related health guidelines including not wearing masks and defying social distancing.

A mobile court led by Ranisankail Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mousumi Afrid, conducted a drive in Gogor Chowrasta area in the upazila and fined them Tk 16,500.

UNO Afrida said they were fined a small amount considering the socio-economic condition and this is a warning to them.

No one will be allowed to walk on the street without wearing a mask, the UNO added.









BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A mobile court here on Saturday fined three shops Tk 1,60,000 for preserving and selling sex stimulating syrups in Birampur Upazila of the district.

Birampur UNO and Executive Magistrate Parimal Kumar Sarker fined the amount in a drive conducted in Puratan Bazar area in the upazila sadar at noon.

Shop owners Shafiqul Islam was fined Tk 60,000, and Alamgir Hossain and Abdur Rashid were fined Tk 50,000 each.

