Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:07 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and one was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Mymensingh, in two days.
DINAJPUR: A local Awami League (AL) leader was killed in an accident on the Dinajpur-Bochaganj Road in Bajnahar area under Dhamoir Union in Biral Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Feroz Jamal, 40, was the son of Mohir Uddin of Bharadangi Village under Bhandara Union in the upazila, and publicity and publication secretary of union AL.
Sources said following the accident, motorcyclist Feroz was killed on the spot and his co-rider Harish Chandra was seriously injured.
He was admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
An unnatural death case was filed with Biral Police Station in this connection.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A poultry trader was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Hazir Bazaar area under Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Aman Ullah was the son of Kadam Ali of Rajshahi Para Village under Dheetpur Union in the upazila.
Police said after the day's work, the deceased was returning home by his friend's motorcycle at night. On the way in the said area he fell from the bike and a speeding private car ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.


