Two structures burnt in 2 districts





BARISHAL: A devastating fire gutted the office of regional commissioner of taxes in the district early Tuesday.

The fire damaged four computers and emergency files on the first floor of the office building.

Additional Taxes Commissioner M Shawon Chowdhury, who was in a room on the third floor at that time, fainted due to the fire.

Later, fire fighters rescued him and admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Fire service sources said the fire originated from electric short circuit.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A shop was gutted in a fire at Poikakhali Bazaar in Bhandaria Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Local sources said a night guard of the bazaar Tyeb Ali noticed fire at the clothes shop of one Mejbah Chokder at 1:30am on Tuesday. On Tyeb Ali's information, fire fighters rushed in and doused the flame with the help of locals after about one hour.

The fire might have originated from electric short circuit, said fire service sources.















