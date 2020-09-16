Six found dead in five dists





PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a young man's body from a local canal in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Muhammad Azim Uddin alias Manik, 22, was the son of Muhammad Shaker Uddin of Paschim Sonaichhari Notun Para Village under Toitong Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Pekua Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamrul Azam said Azim went out of house on Sunday night to catch fish. On Tuesday morning, locals saw the body in the canal and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered two bodies from the district on Monday and Saturday.

Police recovered a teenage boy's floating body from a pond in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Didar Fakir, 16, was the son of Nasir Fakir of Dignagar Village in the upazila, and a sixth grader at Dignagar Fazil Madrasa.

Family sources said Didar went out of home for fishing on Sunday evening and did not return. Locals saw his floating body in the pond and informed police.

Muksudpur Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Abul Bashar said police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, police recovered an unknown man's body from a paddy field in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Sindiaghat River Police Outpost In-Charge Md Abul Bashar said locals saw the body in the field at Dakkhin Jalirpar Village about 12pm and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

BARGUNA: Police recovered a man's hanging body from Taltali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon, four days after his missing.

Deceased Dulal, 40, was the son of Rustom Ali Munshi of Charpara Village in the upazila.

Locals said Dulal had been living in his father-in-law's house, and had a longstanding dispute with father-in-law and brother-in-law.

On September 11, he lodged a case with Taltali PS against his wife accusing her of attempting to murder him and was missing till then.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered his hanging body from an orchard in the village about 4pm, said OC of the PS Faridul Islam.

Police detained one Siddique and the deceased's wife Mahinur in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman from a cabin of Parabat-11 Launch in the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said the deceased was a passenger of cabin no. 391 in the launch, came from Dhaka in the morning. She started her journey from Sadarghat area in Dhaka on Sunday night.

Cabin boy Bayezid saw her body while all the passengers left the launch in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Al-Mamun Islam confirmed the incident adding that, injury marks were found on the deceased's neck.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police recovered a teenage girl's body from Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Khadiza, 14, was the daughter of Faruq Mia of Ward No. 9 under Jahanpur Union in the upazila.

A cousin of the deceased said, as Khadiza's relationship with her husband was not good, she came to her father's house about 10 days back. She had affairs with multiple boys.

However, locals saw the body in a beel adjacent to Mafizul Miar Bari area under Char Fasson Municipality about 9am and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















