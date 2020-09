PATHARGHATA, BAGERHAT, Sept 15: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered one deer head, three hides and 12 hoofs from Jintala Khaler Par area in Patharghata Upazila early Tuesday.

BCG Patharghata Station Commander Lt Mehedi Hasan said acting on a tip-off, BCG members raided the said area and recovered the deer body parts.

Sensing presence of BCG, the smugglers fled the scene, the official added.